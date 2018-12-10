Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 662 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $224,818.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $720,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $100.97 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $216.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.11.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

