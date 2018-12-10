TOKYO (TOKC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKYO has a market cap of $48,282.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003717 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00002029 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00179866 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 322,519,868 coins and its circulating supply is 213,323,142 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

