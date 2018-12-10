Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Lowered by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/toronto-dominion-bank-td-stake-lowered-by-capital-bank-trust-co.html.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.