Total (TOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Total alerts:

TOT opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Total has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 197,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.