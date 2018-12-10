Tower International (TOWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TOWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Tower International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tower International from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

TOWR stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tower International has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. Tower International had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $524.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tower International’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tower International during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

