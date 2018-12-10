Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,956 Shares of ITT Inc (ITT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 480.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ITT were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ITT by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 180,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ITT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,747,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,973,000 after purchasing an additional 100,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ITT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $50.59 on Monday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

