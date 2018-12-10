Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 14.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

