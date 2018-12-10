TowneBank (TOWN) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

