Traders Buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. $567.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $490.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.15 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($1.93) for the day and closed at $101.36

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,582,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $354.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

