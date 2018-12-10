TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849,039 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 8.47% of TransDigm Group worth $1,659,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $343.38 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $265.29 and a 52 week high of $377.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.40.

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $13,461,444. 10.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

