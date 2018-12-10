TransUnion (TRU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. ValuEngine cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $274,299.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,339 shares of company stock worth $9,153,788. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

