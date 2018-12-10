Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Norbord Inc (OSB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norbord by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 43.7% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Norbord by 8.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 28,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norbord by 38.5% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 32.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Norbord Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.456 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

