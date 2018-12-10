Trexquant Investment LP Has $254,000 Stake in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBPX. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

CBPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $992.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Bosowski acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trexquant Investment LP Has $254,000 Stake in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/trexquant-investment-lp-has-254000-stake-in-continental-building-products-inc-cbpx.html.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.