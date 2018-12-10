Trexquant Investment LP Takes $265,000 Position in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $484,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on Renasant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

