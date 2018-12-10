Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after buying an additional 2,024,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,302,000 after buying an additional 449,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,047,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,700,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,674,000 after buying an additional 647,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

