Tribune (TRCO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. FinnCap began coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Tribune alerts:

TRCO stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Tribune has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Tribune’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tribune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tribune by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tribune by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Tribune by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.