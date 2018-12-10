Tricida Inc (TCDA) Given $42.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $42.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tricida an industry rank of 88 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a report on Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ TCDA traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,053. Tricida has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,785,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,840,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,652,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

