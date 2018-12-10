Trigon Metals (TM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

