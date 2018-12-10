Trilogy Global Advisors LP Buys 5,366 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Trilogy Global Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Noah comprises about 1.1% of Trilogy Global Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trilogy Global Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Noah worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Noah by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

