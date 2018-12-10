Trilogy Global Advisors LP Sells 122,228 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Trilogy Global Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,131 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122,228 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 5.5% of Trilogy Global Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trilogy Global Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $49,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 150,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 286,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

