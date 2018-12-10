Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Holdings Lifted by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 164.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,022,604 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,714 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 10,347,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,046 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 230.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 357,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

