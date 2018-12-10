TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 30,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,268,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $1,610,100.00.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 377,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.39.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 322,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 258,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

