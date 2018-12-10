Trinseo S.A. (TSE) CFO Barry J. Niziolek Acquires 4,500 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CFO Barry J. Niziolek acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,693.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinseo stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 744,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.48. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,745,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,307,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,685,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

