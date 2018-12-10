Tronox Ltd (TROX) CEO Jeffry N. Quinn Buys 25,000 Shares

Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) CEO Jeffry N. Quinn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,622.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $7.05. 3,023,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,944. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,318,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

