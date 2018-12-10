Tronox (TROX) PT Set at $10.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Tronox stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

