TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00017641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market cap of $6.29 million and $236,456.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.02749887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00134882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00175807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.09363396 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,045,548 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

