Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Corp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 83.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/trustmark-corp-trmk-director-leroy-g-walker-jr-sells-2000-shares.html.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.