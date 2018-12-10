TV-TWO (TTV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,258.00

TV-TWO (CURRENCY:TTV) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. TV-TWO has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of TV-TWO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TV-TWO token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail and IDEX. In the last seven days, TV-TWO has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TV-TWO

TV-TWO’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TV-TWO’s total supply is 611,666,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,728,620 tokens. TV-TWO’s official Twitter account is @tvtwocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. TV-TWO’s official message board is medium.com/tvtwocom. The official website for TV-TWO is tv-two.com.

TV-TWO Token Trading

TV-TWO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TV-TWO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TV-TWO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TV-TWO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

