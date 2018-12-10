Twelve Seas Investment Company’s (TWLVU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 17th

Twelve Seas Investment’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 17th. Twelve Seas Investment had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $10.32 on Monday. Twelve Seas Investment has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Partners Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment during the second quarter worth about $702,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment during the second quarter worth about $5,030,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment during the second quarter worth about $11,055,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment during the second quarter worth about $6,036,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

