Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.26 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.