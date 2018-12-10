UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victrex (VCT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,600 ($47.04).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Victrex to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,527.73 ($33.03).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,314 ($30.24) on Thursday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a GBX 128.82 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, with a total value of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,396.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

