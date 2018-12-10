UBS Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Software (SOW)

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.84 ($50.98).

Get Software alerts:

Software stock opened at €32.58 ($37.88) on Friday. Software has a 1 year low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a 1 year high of €49.80 ($57.91).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.