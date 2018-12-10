Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.07. Ultra Petroleum shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 49223 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

The stock has a market cap of $210.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.51.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 15,308,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,158 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 878,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 230,402 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ultra Petroleum by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

