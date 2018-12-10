Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UGP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

