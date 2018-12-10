United Services Automobile Association Acquires 4,714 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,469 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 247,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $957,788,000 after acquiring an additional 641,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.99 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

