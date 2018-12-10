United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.05% of Apache worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apache by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,545,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,696,000 after acquiring an additional 901,022 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Apache by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $33.01 on Monday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 416.67%.

In related news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

