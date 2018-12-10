United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.44% of Steelcase worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

SCS stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $875.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $285,255.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Ludwig sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,215. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

