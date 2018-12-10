United States Steel Co. (X) Stake Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,721 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

