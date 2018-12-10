Unitus (UIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $89,955.00

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Unitus has a market cap of $89,955.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitus has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unitus

Unitus (CRYPTO:UIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 64,668,218 coins. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unitus is unitus.online. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

