US Ecology (ECOL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.48. US Ecology has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,400,000 after buying an additional 126,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,791,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

