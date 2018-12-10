US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of US Ecology worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

