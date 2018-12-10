USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00029585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX, CoinEx and LATOKEN. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $195.42 million and $13.06 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.02690119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00134528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00176071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.09359756 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00029485 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 191,140,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,997,149 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex, Korbit, CPDAX, Kucoin, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, SouthXchange, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.