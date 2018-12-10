Valley Forge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 76,200 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,000. Autodesk comprises about 4.0% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,673,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,777,000 after acquiring an additional 195,972 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,008 shares of company stock worth $3,784,036. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,323. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

