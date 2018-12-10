ValueAct Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Symantec Co. (SYMC)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,000. Symantec comprises about 0.1% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 0.08% of Symantec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth $9,798,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,554,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 82,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Symantec Co. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symantec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

