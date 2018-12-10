ValuEngine Lowers ContraFect (CFRX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.33. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContraFect news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,264 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.