ValuEngine Lowers Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $556.01.

ISRG stock opened at $491.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $359.75 and a 52 week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total value of $15,243,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,125,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 227 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.86, for a total transaction of $123,002.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,491 shares of company stock worth $37,767,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

