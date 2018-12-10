ValuEngine Lowers Nanometrics (NANO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nanometrics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Nanometrics stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nanometrics news, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $214,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Swyt sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $55,703.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,598 shares of company stock worth $299,630. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nanometrics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,595,000 after buying an additional 432,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 521,938 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

