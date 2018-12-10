ValuEngine Lowers Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.