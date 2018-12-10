ValuEngine Upgrades Foresight Energy (FELP) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Foresight Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Foresight Energy stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Foresight Energy has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $293.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accipiter Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foresight Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accipiter Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Energy in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

