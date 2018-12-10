First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $173.67 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $157.96 and a 52 week high of $204.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/vanguard-information-technology-etf-vgt-shares-bought-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.